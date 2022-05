Cegedim: Romania Medicine Market Grows 22% To RON22.2B In April 2021-March 2022 Period

Romanians bought medicines worth RON22.2 billion (EUR4.51 billion) in the period April 2021 – March 2022, at wholesale prices, 22.6% more than in the year-earlier period, in line with the Cegedim Customer Information report.