Germany’s Schaeffler Puts Stefan Gulacsi-Gologan In Charge Of Romanian Division

Germany’s Schaeffler Puts Stefan Gulacsi-Gologan In Charge Of Romanian Division. The Board of Directors of Germany’s Schaeffler Group has appointed Stefan Gulacsi-Gologan to the position of administrator of the local division Schaeffler Romania starting May 2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]