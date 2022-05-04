PM Ciuca meets representatives of the Meridian Trade Union Confederation : Government to consider more “Support for Romania” measures



PM Ciuca meets representatives of the Meridian Trade Union Confederation : Government to consider more “Support for Romania” measures.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca told officials of the Meridian Trade Union Confederation at a meeting on Wednesday that by the end of next week new regulations for the implementation of economic and social measures that are part of the “Support for Romania” package will be on the government’s table. (...)