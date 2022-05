Toni Grebla, appointed prefect of Bucharest

Toni Grebla, appointed prefect of Bucharest. Toni Grebla has been appointed prefect of Bucharest, by a decision adopted on Wednesday in the Government meeting, the spokesperson for the Executive, Dan Carbunaru announced. The Government has decided to release Georgiana Vacaru and appoint Toni Grebla, Carbunaru said in a news conference at (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]