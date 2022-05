Netherlands’ Envipco Invests More Than EUR2M in Reverse Vending Machine Plant in Sebes

Netherlands’ Envipco Invests More Than EUR2M in Reverse Vending Machine Plant in Sebes. Dutch company Envipco has completed an investment of more than EUR2 million in an equipment factory for the selective collection of beverage packaging, built in the city of Sebes, Alba County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]