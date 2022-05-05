Chinese and Turkish contractors build largest PV park in RO for Israeli Econergy

Chinese and Turkish contractors build largest PV park in RO for Israeli Econergy. Turkish INTEC Energy Solutions and the Chinese CHINT Solar announced that they would work together to develop a 154 MWp photovoltaic plant, the largest in Romania, after signing an engineering, procurement and construction contract (EPC ) with the Israeli developer of renewable energy projects (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]