Retailer Paco Supermarket Sees 2021 Turnover Rise by 17.6% to EUR34M. Supermarket network Paco of Vrancea, a major Romanian player in the local food retail, posted 17.6% higher turnover in 2021, to EUR34 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]