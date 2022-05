Dumagas Ends 1Q/2022 with 10% Higher Turnover from Year-Earlier Period

Dumagas Ends 1Q/2022 with 10% Higher Turnover from Year-Earlier Period. Dumagas, one of the biggest freight carriers in Romania, controlled by investment fund Bancroft, ended the first quarter of this year with 10% higher turnover than in the year-earlier period, according to the company’s head. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]