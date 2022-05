Trident Clinic Targets 20% Higher Turnover to RON17M in 2022 YOY

Trident Clinic Targets 20% Higher Turnover to RON17M in 2022 YOY. Stomatology clinic Trident, with two units in Bucharest, aims to increase its turnover by 20% in 2022 from last year, which would take its business to over RON17 million, in line with ZF calculations based on company data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]