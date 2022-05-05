Johan Gabriels takes over as president of the Chamber of Commerce for Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania and Moldova



Johan Gabriels, the regional director for South-East Europe of fintech iBanFirst, has been appointed president of the Chamber of Commerce for Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania and Moldova (BEROCC). He takes over from Koen Vanvinckenroye, who has led the organization for the past two years. (...)