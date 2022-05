Books are back at Cambridge School of Bucharest (press release)

Books are back at Cambridge School of Bucharest (press release). Students at Cambridge School of Bucharest enjoyed their first in-person, week-long celebration of literacy and reading during its annual CSB Book Week after two years of hybrid teaching. Thankful to be back on campus, students also benefitted from a book fair hosted by the much beloved (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]