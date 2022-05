RO gym chain Stay Fit Gym acquires two fitness centers in Pitești

RO gym chain Stay Fit Gym acquires two fitness centers in Pitești. Gym chain Stay Fit Gym has taken over two fitness centers owned by Gym District in Pitești, in southern Romania. This is the second takeover announced by Stay Fit Gym after the one of Neby Fitness, a center in the Piața Domenii area of Bucharest. The transaction marks the start of the company's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]