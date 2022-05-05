Postis – ContentSpeed partnership to create optimal shopping experiences, from the first click, to delivery and product unboxing



Postis – ContentSpeed partnership to create optimal shopping experiences, from the first click, to delivery and product unboxing.

Customers of online stores built on the ContentSpeed eCommerce platform will benefit from an enhanced delivery experience, following a partnership with Postis, Romania’s first digital platform for delivery management, automation, and optimization. By automating processes and using Artificial (...)