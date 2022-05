BRD Group’s Revenues Up 7.5% To RON810M, Net Profit Up 18% To RON263M YoY In 1Q/2022

BRD Group’s Revenues Up 7.5% To RON810M, Net Profit Up 18% To RON263M YoY In 1Q/2022. BRD Group on Thursday said it ended the first quarter of 2022 with total revenues of RON810 million, up 7.5% on the year, and a net profit of RON263 million, up 18% from the year-earlier period, in line with the financial report released on Thursday (May (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]