European Film Festival kicks off with the screening of “Nosorih/Rhino” the latest film by Oleg Sentsov, symbol filmmaker of the Ukrainian national resistance



European Film Festival kicks off with the screening of “Nosorih/Rhino” the latest film by Oleg Sentsov, symbol filmmaker of the Ukrainian national resistance.

The European Film Festival (26.FFE) starts on Thursday evening, at the Auditorium Hall of the National Museum of Art of Romania, with the screening of the film “Nosorih/Rhino”, the latest film by Oleg Sentsov, symbol filmmaker of the Ukrainian national resistance and armed defender of the (...)