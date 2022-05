SoftServe Opens Development Center in Bucharest

SoftServe Opens Development Center in Bucharest. SoftServe, a leading global tech company with Ukrainian roots is entering a new talent region. The company has opened a new office in Bucharest, Romania, as part of its strategy to extend global delivery capabilities and plans to hire 350+ associates by the end of 2022. SoftServe is one of... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]