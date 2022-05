FrieslandCampina Invests EUR3M In New Production Line At Its Plant In Cluj

FrieslandCampina Invests EUR3M In New Production Line At Its Plant In Cluj. FrieslandCampina Romania, one of Romania’s largest dairy producers, on Thursday inaugurated a new production line for the yellow cheese under the Napolact brand, at its factory in Cluj-Napoca, following an investment of approximately EUR3 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]