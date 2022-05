2Performant Turnover Soars 53% To RON8.4M, Loss Shrinks To RON1M YoY In 1Q/2022

2Performant (2P.RO), the main player on the Romanian affiliate marketing market, on Thursday said it registered a turnover of RON8.4 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 53% on the year, and a loss of RON1 million versus RON1.7 million as initially