CloudHero Banks on EUR2.3M Turnover in 2022, Triple 2021 Level; Wants to Open Office in US.

Romanian-held CloudHero, specialized in software development and cloud services, plans to reach EUR2.3 million turnover this year, almost triple the 2021 level, as it already has EUR1.6 million worth of signed contracts.