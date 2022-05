Practic Bucuresti Sells Primaverii Land Plot to Real Estate Developer Hagag for EUR8M

Practic Bucuresti Sells Primaverii Land Plot to Real Estate Developer Hagag for EUR8M. Practic SA, one of Bucharest’s biggest owner of street-level retail space, cashed in EUR8 million after selling a 1,361-sqm land plot in Bucharest’s Primaverii area, in line with a report published on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]