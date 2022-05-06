Romania’s Govt. seeks to help troubled sugar producer Ludus owned by French Tereos

Romania’s Govt. seeks to help troubled sugar producer Ludus owned by French Tereos. The government of Romania will mandate the representatives of the Ministry of Agriculture to begin negotiations for keeping alive the sugar factory owned by the French group Tereos in Ludus, according to an official document consulted by Profit.ro. Keeping the factory operational is needed to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]