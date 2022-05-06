Dutch investor builds RVM factory in Romania to capture recycling industry's development

Dutch investor builds RVM factory in Romania to capture recycling industry's development. Dutch company Envipco has completed an investment of over EUR 2 million in a factory of smart machines for the selective collection of packaging - or Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs ). The factory is built in Sebeş, Alba county. It purchases over 90% of the necessary components from Romania and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]