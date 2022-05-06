Second grain cargo full of Ukrainian cereals leaves Romania's Constanta port

Second grain cargo full of Ukrainian cereals leaves Romania's Constanta port. The ship Lady Dimine, a 160-m grain cargo with a capacity of 26,000 tonnes, is the second ship that is preparing to leave the port of Constanta loaded with grain from Ukraine. Panamax Unity N ship carrying over 71,000 tonnes of corn from Ukraine left the port of Constanta at the end of April, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]