Italian group GDS Manufacturing builds new factory in Arad

Italian group GDS Manufacturing builds new factory in Arad. Italian company Global Display Solutions (GDS) Manufacturing Services, which has operated an electronic equipment factory in Arad, western Romania, since 2004, will invest EUR 6.4 mln in a new factory. Of the total investment, EUR 4 mln will go to the new premises, the price including (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]