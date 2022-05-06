Greek Tourism Minister: Romania is a beautiful country suitable for attracting foreign tourists, but it needs a strong promotion

Greek Tourism Minister: Romania is a beautiful country suitable for attracting foreign tourists, but it needs a strong promotion. Romania is a beautiful country suitable for attracting foreign tourists, but it needs a strong promotion, said the Greek Minister of Tourism, Vasilis Kikilias, in an interview with AGERPRES. Foreign tourists will not come automatically unless there is a strategy for the whole world to find out (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]