Lithuanian President Nauseda pays official visit to Romania

Lithuanian President Nauseda pays official visit to Romania. President Klaus Iohannis will receive his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, on Friday, at the Cotroceni Palace, during the latter’s official visit to Romania. According to the Presidential Administration, the visit of the President of the Republic of Lithuania takes place in the context (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]