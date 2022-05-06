Online gaming boom brings 56% turnover growth for Romanian indie game studio in 2021

Online gaming boom brings 56% turnover growth for Romanian indie game studio in 2021. The largest Romanian independent game development company, Amber, recorded a turnover of RON 126.8 million (USD 30.5 million) in 2021, up by 56% compared to the previous year. The sales growth was mainly supported by the boom in the online gaming market. Roughly 70% of Amber’s record turnover (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]