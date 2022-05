Fintech: 70% of Romanians find it hard to make ends meet

Fintech: 70% of Romanians find it hard to make ends meet. Some 70% of Romanians do not earn enough money to make ends meet, according to Alina Ștefan, CEO of the Salarium microfinancing platform. "But one of the problems we face is not necessarily how much we earn, but the way we spend, the spending behavior. We spend more in the first two weeks of a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]