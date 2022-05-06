Romania's consumer protection body spots problems at Greek retailer Jumbo

Romania's consumer protection body spots problems at Greek retailer Jumbo. Two stores operated by Greek retailer Jumbo in Bucharest were fined over RON 100,000 (EUR 20,000) by the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), and approximately 10,000 non-compliant products were banned from sale. The control teams discovered that potentially harmful products were (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]