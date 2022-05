Uber arrives in Alba Iulia, its 17th city in Romania

Uber arrives in Alba Iulia, its 17th city in Romania. Uber is also available in Alba Iulia, in Romania’s Transylvania region, starting May 5. It launched its UberX service in the city and offers discounted trips until May 8. The app connects passengers and drivers in over 70 countries worldwide, in more than 10.000 cities. In Romania, the company (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]