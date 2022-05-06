 
Romania, Lithuania support elimination of European Union’s energy dependency
Romania, Lithuania support elimination of European Union’s energy dependency.

President Iohannis: Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine should result in restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday that the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity was the only acceptable option in the country’s negotiations with Russia. The (...)

First Lady of the United States celebrates Mother's Day in Bucharest with Ukrainian mothers and children The First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden, on Saturday met with President Klaus Iohannis and his wife Carmen, on which occasion she expressed her gratitude for the generosity and support of the Romanian people in helping Ukrainian refugees. After this meeting, Jill Biden and Carmen (...)

Banca Transilvania Sees 39% Decline in Consolidated Net Profit to RON400M in Q1 Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) financial group made RON400 million consolidated net profit in the first quarter of 2022, down 39% from the RON656 million of the same time in 2021, ZF has calculated from the data in the report published on the Bucharest Stock (...)

Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Its Share Capital By RON166M Shareholders of Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), one of Romania's largest residential developers, are expected to approve at their general meeting of June 9 a measure aimed at increasing the company’s share capital by RON165.9 million, according to a stock market (...)

Superbet Hires Bitdefender Cybersecurity Expert Alex "Jay" Balan Alex “Jay” Balan, one of the most famous names in the cybersecurity industry of Romania, who spent the last 15 years working for BitDefender, most recently as Security Research Director, has been recruited by the SuperBet group.

Eurobarometer: Most Romanians Say The EU Has Shown Solidarity With Ukraine Since War Started Most Romanians believe that since the war started in Ukraine, the EU has shown solidarity (78%) and has been united (70%) and fast (64%) in its reaction, according to a Flash Eurobarometer survey.

New OMRO IFN Bond Issue To Start Trading On Multilateral Trading System On May 10 The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday said a new OMRO IFN bond issue worth RON10 million will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System, under the stock ticker OMRO26, on Tuesday (May 10).

OTP Bank Romania Reports RON24M Loss For 1Q/2022 OTP Bank Romania registered a loss of RON24 million in the first quarter of 2022, predominantly impacted by risk costs, according to the report published in Budapest, which presents the consolidated results adjusted in accordance with the Group’s (...)

 


