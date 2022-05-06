Arobs targets an individual turnover of approximately 200 million lei and a net profit of over 47 million lei in 2022



AROBS Transilvania Software (BVB: AROBS), the largest tech company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, targets a turnover of 197.3 million lei at the individual level in 2022, an EBITDA of 54.9 million lei, and a net profit of 47.3 million lei. “AROBS is on a path of accelerated and... The (...)