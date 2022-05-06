Filip & Company assists a syndicate of banks in one of the largest green investment financing transactions in Romania



Filip & Company law firm advised alongside Linklaters LLP a syndicate of banks including UniCredit Bank and Raiffeisen Bank as Coordinating Banks, Bookrunners, Mandated Lead Arrangers and Lenders and Banca Comercială Romana, ING Bank and OTP Bank Romania SA, acting as Mandated Lead Arrangers (...)