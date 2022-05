Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP enters planned outage starting May 8th

Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP enters planned outage starting May 8th. SN Nuclearelectrica SA (SNN) announces that Unit 1 of Cernavoda NPP will enter the planned outage program on May 8th, 2022. The desynchronization from the National Energy System will start at 11:00 AM. The planned outages are complex projects, initiated with 24 months before the established (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]