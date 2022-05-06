Amber posts a turnover of 126.8 million lei in 2021, a 56% increase compared to 2020

Amber posts a turnover of 126.8 million lei in 2021, a 56% increase compared to 2020. Amber, the largest Romanian independent game development studio, posts a record turnover of 30.5 million USD (126.8 million lei) in 2021, a 56% increase year on year. “2021 has been an excellent year for Amber, a year when we saw massive growth in the sales pipeline, driven by the investments... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]