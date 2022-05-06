First Lady Jill Biden travels to Romania and Slovakia to visit U.S troops, show support for the Ukrainian refugees forced to flee their home country because of war



The First Lady will spend Mother’s Day with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin’s war. The First Lady will spend Mother’s Day weekend traveling to Romania and Slovakia to visit with U.S. troops, reaffirm our strong bilateral ties with (...)