2Performant posts a turnover of 8.4 million lei in the first quarter of 2022, a 53% increase
May 6, 2022
2Performant (BVB: 2P), a technology company and leader in the Romanian affiliate marketing market, posts a turnover of 8.4 million lei in the first quarter of 2022, up 53% compared to the same period last year. The registered loss’s net result was lower than the estimated one, 1 million lei... (...)
