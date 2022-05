Johan Gabriels has been appointed President of BEROCC

Johan Gabriels has been appointed President of BEROCC. Johan Gabriels, the Regional Director for South-East Europe of fintech iBanFirst, has been appointed President of BEROCC – the Chamber of Commerce for Belgium, Luxembourg, Romania and Moldova at the General Assembly. He succeeds Koen Vanvinckenroye, who has led the organisation for the past two (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]