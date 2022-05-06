A sweet-tooth situation: Initiative Romania to provide integrated media services for Storck, the producer of Merci, Toffifee and Knoppers

Initiative became the media agency that, starting this spring, is set to ensure integrated services from strategy to deployment for Storck, the producer of Merci, Toffifee and Knoppers famous confectionery brands, on the local market. The partnership is the outcome of a complex, three-phased process.