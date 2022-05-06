Romanian president: Ukraine-Russia negotiations should result in restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity

Romanian president: Ukraine-Russia negotiations should result in restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should result in the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity, "the only acceptable option being a solution in line with international law and Euro-Atlantic security interests," Romanian president Klaus Iohannis said on May 6 during a joint press (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]