Royal Train goes on a symbolic journey on May 10, stops planned in four Romanian cities.

The Royal Train will go on a symbolic journey on May 10 to mark both the Royalty Day and the National Independence Day in Romania. It will stop in four cities - Ploiesti, Buzau, Braila, and Galati. The Royal Train will depart from Baneasa Station in Bucharest at 11:00 on Tuesday, May 10. A (...)