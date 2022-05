Banca Transilvania Sees 39% Decline in Consolidated Net Profit to RON400M in Q1

Banca Transilvania Sees 39% Decline in Consolidated Net Profit to RON400M in Q1. Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO) financial group made RON400 million consolidated net profit in the first quarter of 2022, down 39% from the RON656 million of the same time in 2021, ZF has calculated from the data in the report published on the Bucharest Stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]