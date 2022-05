Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Its Share Capital By RON166M

Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Its Share Capital By RON166M. Shareholders of Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), one of Romania's largest residential developers, are expected to approve at their general meeting of June 9 a measure aimed at increasing the company’s share capital by RON165.9 million, according to a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]