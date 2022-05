Superbet Hires Bitdefender Cybersecurity Expert Alex “Jay” Balan

Superbet Hires Bitdefender Cybersecurity Expert Alex “Jay” Balan. Alex “Jay” Balan, one of the most famous names in the cybersecurity industry of Romania, who spent the last 15 years working for BitDefender, most recently as Security Research Director, has been recruited by the SuperBet group. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]