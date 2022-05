New OMRO IFN Bond Issue To Start Trading On Multilateral Trading System On May 10

New OMRO IFN Bond Issue To Start Trading On Multilateral Trading System On May 10. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday said a new OMRO IFN bond issue worth RON10 million will start trading on the Multilateral Trading System, under the stock ticker OMRO26, on Tuesday (May 10). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]