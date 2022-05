Filip & Company Assists Medicover In Acquisition Of Laurus Medical Network Of Clinics

Law firm Filip & Company assisted Medicover, one of the largest private healthcare providers in Romania, in the acquisition of Laurus Medical, which owns a network specializing in niche medical services covering proctology and venous system (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]