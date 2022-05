Amazon Development Center in Romania Rakes In 20% Higher Turnover in 2021 YOY

Amazon Development Center in Romania Rakes In 20% Higher Turnover in 2021 YOY. Amazon Development Center, the development center US giant Amazon owns in Romania, with offices in Bucharest, Iasi and Timisoara, in 2021 posted turnover worth RON555 million (EUR112.9 million), up 20% on the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]