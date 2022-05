Huawei Beats Apple and Samsung by No. of Wearable Gadgets Sold in Romania in 2021



Huawei Beats Apple and Samsung by No. of Wearable Gadgets Sold in Romania in 2021.

US Apple and South Korea’s Samsung, two companies with high ambitions on the wearable gadget market, in 2021 suffered a surprising defeat by China’s Huawei, which managed to grab around a quarter of the market, by the number of delivered units, market sources told (...)