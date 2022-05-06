Impact Developer Seeks To Raise Its Share Capital By RON166MShareholders of Impact Developer & Contractor (IMP.RO), one of Romania's largest residential developers, are expected to approve at their general meeting of June 9 a measure aimed at increasing the company’s share capital by RON165.9 million, according to a stock market (...)
OTP Bank Romania Reports RON24M Loss For 1Q/2022OTP Bank Romania registered a loss of RON24 million in the first quarter of 2022, predominantly impacted by risk costs, according to the report published in Budapest, which presents the consolidated results adjusted in accordance with the Group’s (...)