Wellborn Set to Open Bucharest Maternity, Third Fertilization Center in Targoviste

Wellborn Set to Open Bucharest Maternity, Third Fertilization Center in Targoviste. Promed System, which controls two Wellborn hospitals in Bucharest, including in vitro fertilization centers, will open, in June, a maternity with two surgery halls and a third fertilization center in Targoviste next year, [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]